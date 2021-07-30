Upfiring Price Hits $0.0388 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $931,427.31 and $1,371.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

