Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $75.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.49 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $310.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $317.70 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $328.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

UPLD stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Upland Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.