Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $75.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.49 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $310.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $317.70 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $328.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

UPLD stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Upland Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

