Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $57.54

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.54, but opened at $54.30. Upwork shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 20,675 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,204,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

