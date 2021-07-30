Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 32,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,925,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $527.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,866 shares of company stock worth $788,989. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

