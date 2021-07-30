Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 91.8% in July

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UONE opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,290,033 shares of company stock worth $5,618,076 and have sold 167,103 shares worth $671,161. 31.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

