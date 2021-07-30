US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Gap Down to $38.18

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $35.74. US Ecology shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

