Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 5,253 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Usio stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 56,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,840. The company has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.79. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Usio by 122.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.