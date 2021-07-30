V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. 255,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

