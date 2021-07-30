V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

VFC stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 107,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,990. V.F. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.69.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.