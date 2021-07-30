Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 5.3%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 568,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,848,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

