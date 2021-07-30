Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $221.32

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.32 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.84). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 5,748 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.32. The stock has a market cap of £91.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a current ratio of 28.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

