VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 36.0% in July

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 817,941 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.