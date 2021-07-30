Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 115,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

