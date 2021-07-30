Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 89.8% in July

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88.

