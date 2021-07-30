Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,211. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

