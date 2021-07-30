Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of VTHR opened at $203.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $145.58 and a one year high of $204.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

