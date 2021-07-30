Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 190,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.