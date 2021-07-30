Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. 15,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,940. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

