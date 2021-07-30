Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Apella Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,290. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

