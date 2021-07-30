Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

