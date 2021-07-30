Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,290. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

