Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97), with a volume of 3,554,077 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.85. The company has a market capitalization of £903.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

