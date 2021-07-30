Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0460 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Velas has a total market cap of $97.69 million and $3.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

