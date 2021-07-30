Ventas (VTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.67-0.71 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Ventas has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.