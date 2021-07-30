Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

