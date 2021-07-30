Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Veracyte worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,759,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $39.23 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.