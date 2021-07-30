Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCYT. Truist decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. 28,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,367. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Veracyte by 46.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 116.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 158.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

