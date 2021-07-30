Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

