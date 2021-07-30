VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.79

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 2297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

