Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $323.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $200.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,781,000 after purchasing an additional 296,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

