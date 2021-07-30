Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Declares GBX 6.20 Dividend

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Vesuvius stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 533 ($6.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,665.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 587.80 ($7.68).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

