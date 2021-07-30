Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $15.98

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $17.50. Viant Technology shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 2,301 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $23,081,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

