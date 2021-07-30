Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

DSP opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $941.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

