Viberate Price Tops $0.0343 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Viberate alerts:

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

