VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

