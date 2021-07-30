VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in July

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 310,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter.

CFO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 18,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

