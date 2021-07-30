Vidulum Trading Up 14% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $166,164.10 and approximately $588.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003733 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.