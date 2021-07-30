Vidya Price Up 173.1% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 173.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,577,814 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

