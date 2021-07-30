Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Viewtran Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

