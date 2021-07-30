VIG (VIG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $492.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $868,589.71 and approximately $492.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000921 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,118,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

