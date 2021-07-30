Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $494.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $4,660,080. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

