Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $23.31 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699,232 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

IAU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 366,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

