Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.46. 148,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $454.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

