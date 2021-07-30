Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 26,274 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 479,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.06.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

