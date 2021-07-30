Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $987.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $987.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $902.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

