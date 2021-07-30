Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCISY. Barclays set a $27.19 price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.