Vipstar Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000248 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00025430 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

