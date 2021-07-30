Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

VSTO stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

