Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Short Interest Up 58.9% in July

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ VMAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Vistas Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

