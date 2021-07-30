Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ VC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.48 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,314,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

